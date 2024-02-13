Amaalah Launches, Delivering An Innovative New Platform That Seamlessly Connects Employers And Expats

(MENAFN- GetNews) This dynamic new expat job portal in Saudi Arabia is redefining the job landscape for this unique population of workers

The team at Amaalah

is thrilled to announce the platform's officially launch, heralding a new era for employers and expatriates in Saudi Arabia.

This innovative platform seamlessly connects employers and talented expats with a simple-to-use online interface. Employers can now visit Amaalah to connect with manpower for various needs, with availability across niches such as salespeople, drivers, quality control, and much more. Employers can also list vacancies on Amaalah. For instance, current vacancies found at Amaalah include positions such as electricians and workmen.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Amaalah, a game-changer in the expat job market in Saudi Arabia. With Amaalah, we are committed to empowering both expats and employers with innovative solutions for seamless recruitment and career advancement,” said Hazzal Hasan, Founder and CEO of Amaalah.

The Saudi Arabian labor market has recently incurred many changes as part of ongoing reform, including the cancellation of the Kafalah system. This allows expat workers to now have the ability to change employers without leaving the country. This has created a new challenge as expats now need a place to find job opportunities. Amaalah provides a solution.

Many expats in Saudi Arabia are working with small businesses in professions that aren't typically served by reputed professional networks such as LinkedIn. Amaalah solves this by offering a place where any professional can come to find a job, including in roles such as nanny, carpenter, plumber, barista, waiter, cashier, and more.

The team at Amaalah is excited to offer an expat recruitment platform like no other with frequently updated listings and new opportunities across fields. Job and candidate searches can be seamlessly carried out directly from the Amaalah website's homepage. More information can be found at .

ABOUT AMAALAH

Amaalah is the premier expat recruitment platform in Saudi Arabia, seamlessly connecting employers with top expat talent via its streamlined online platform. Follow Amaalah on Facebook: @Amaalah

