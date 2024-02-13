(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Super Absorbent Towel Market to Hit US$ 4910.3 Million, Fueled by 15.7% CAGR in 2023-2029"Dive into the Super Absorbent Towel Market as it surges to US$ 4910.3 million, propelled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during 2023-2029. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly drying solutions across various industries.

Synopsis

A hydrogel mesh made from vinegar, baking soda, glycerol and alcohol sucks up water three times as well as products made from paper or cloth. SAP or Superabsorbent polymers is a material which can absorb up to 300 times their weight in aqueous fluids.

Global Super Absorbent Towel Market is projected to reach US$ 4910.3 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 2749 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Super Absorbent Towel market research.

Key manufacturers engaged in the Super Absorbent Towel industry include Panda London, The Spruce, Scoom, SPY, Tripsavvy, Roiling Stone, Forbes, Glamour and Orvis, etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % volume of Super Absorbent Towel were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Super Absorbent Towel market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Super Absorbent Towel market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:



By Company



Panda London

The Spruce

Scoom

SPY

Tripsavvy

Roiling Stone

Forbes

Glamour

Orvis

SUNVIM GROUP CO.,LTD

FEROZE1888 MILLS LIMITED

INDUSTRIAS CANNON DE COLOMBIA SA

INDUS HOME LIMITED

TRIDENT LIMITED

UNITED TOWEL EXPORTERS (PVT) LTD.

LOFTEX CHINA LTD

HAMSONS INDUSTRIES

WELSPUN GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED FAZAL SARDAR TEXTILE MILLS-O T 7/1





Segment by Type



Cotton

Rayon Others





Segment by Application



Bath

Exercise Others





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





The Super Absorbent Towel report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 4: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 6: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 7: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 9: Market Conclusions

Chapter 10: Research Methodology and Data Source

