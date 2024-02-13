Shaping The Future: Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber Market To Hit US$ 6 Million, Driven By 15.7% CAGR In 2023-2029

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber Market to Hit US$ 6 Million, Driven by 15.7% CAGR in 2023-2029"Explore the potential of the Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber Market, set to reach US$ 6 million, propelled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during 2023-2029. The market's growth is fueled by increasing demand for advanced optical fiber solutions in various industries.

Synopsis

Mid-infrared hollow core anti-resonant fiber (HC-ARF) is a specialized type of optical fiber designed to guide mid-infrared light within its hollow core. Unlike conventional solid-core optical fibers, HC-ARF utilizes a unique structure that minimizes the interaction between light and the fiber material, allowing efficient transmission of mid-infrared wavelengths.

Global Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber Market is projected to reach US$ 6 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 3 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber market research.

Key manufacturers engaged in the Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber industry include NKT Photonics, Photonics Bretagne, GLOphotonics, Guiding Photonics and OFS (Furukawa), etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

For production bases, global Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber production is dominated by and . The two regions contributed to % production share globally in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % volume of Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



NKT Photonics

Photonics Bretagne

GLOphotonics

Guiding Photonics OFS (Furukawa)





Segment by Core Diameter



Below 10μm

10-30μm Above 30μm





Segment by Application



Telecommunications

High Power Laser Delivery

Gas Sensing

Optical Gyroscope Other





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





The Mid-Infrared Hollow Core Anti-Resonant Fiber report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, core diameter and application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis

Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Core Diameter Analysis

Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 10: Market Conclusions

Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source

