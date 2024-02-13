Rising Health Consciousness Drives Acidified Whey Protein Market To US$ 342.8 Million, With 15.7% CAGR By 2029 | The Market Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rising Health Consciousness Drives Acidified Whey Protein Market to US$ 342.8 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in demand for Acidified Whey Protein as health consciousness grows, propelling the market to US$ 342.8 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Acidified whey protein is used in food products like protein bars, shakes, and powders, as well as in meat alternatives like veggie burgers and sausages. Its neutral taste and smooth texture make it a versatile ingredient that can be added to a variety of recipes without altering the flavor profile.

Global Acidified Whey Protein Market is projected to reach US$ 342.8 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 200 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Acidified Whey Protein market research.

Key manufacturers engaged in the Acidified Whey Protein industry include Arla Foods Ingredients, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Milei GmbH, Grande Cheese Company, Milk Specialties, Hilmar Ingredients, Euroserum and Lactalis Ingredients, etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % volume of Acidified Whey Protein were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Acidified Whey Protein market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Acidified Whey Protein market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



Arla Foods Ingredients

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Glanbia Plc

Milei GmbH

Grande Cheese Company

Milk Specialties

Hilmar Ingredients

Euroserum Lactalis Ingredients





Segment by Type



Organic Conventional





Segment by Application



Juice Drinks

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Protein Bars

Functional Beverages

Acidic Beverages Others





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





The Acidified Whey Protein report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 4: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 6: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 7: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 9: Market Conclusions

Chapter 10: Research Methodology and Data Source

