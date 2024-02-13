(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Rising Demand for High-Performance Electronics Drives Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates Market to US$ 27 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in demand for Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates driven by the need for high-performance electronics, propelling the market to US$ 27 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.
Synopsis
Single-crystal diamond wafers enable critical advances in both RF power technology used for 5G communications and satellites; as well as in the power electronics used in electric vehicles. Heat dissipation has emerged as the key limiting factor in making power electronics and RF power applications ever more efficient in everything from satellites, 5G base stations, electric cars, renewable energy generation and transmission, LIDARs, etc. Using modern wafer bonding technologies, single-crystal diamond (SCD) wafers can be produced combining the ultimate thermal substrate (that is, diamond) with any proven semiconductor such as Si, SiC, GaN, etc.
Global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates Market is projected to reach US$ 27 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 6 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 25.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market research.
Key manufacturers engaged in the Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates industry include Diamond Foundry Inc, Orbray (KENZAN Diamond), Diamond Materials, AKHAN Semiconductor, Diamfab, Chongqing Origin Stone Element Science and Technology Development, Applied Diamond Inc, Element Six and Compound Semiconductor (Xiamen) Technology, etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.
For production bases, global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates production is dominated by and . The two regions contributed to % production share globally in 2022.
When refers to consumption region, % volume of Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.
Report Scope
This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.
By Company
Diamond Foundry Inc Orbray (KENZAN Diamond) Diamond Materials AKHAN Semiconductor Diamfab Chongqing Origin Stone Element Science and Technology Development Applied Diamond Inc Element Six Compound Semiconductor (Xiamen) Technology
Segment by Technology
2 Inch Diamond Wafers 4 Inch Diamond Wafers
Segment by Application
RF Power, 5G & Satellites Power Electronics Cloud & AI Compute
Production by Region
North America Europe China Japan
Consumption by Region
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)
The Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates report covers below items:
Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, technology and application)
Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns
Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis
Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis
Chapter 5: Product Technology Analysis
Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis
Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline
Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis
Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges
Chapter 10: Market Conclusions
Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source
