Rising Demand For High-Performance Electronics Drives Single-Crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates Market To US$ 27 Million, With 15.7% CAGR By 2029

Witness the surge in demand for Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates driven by the need for high-performance electronics, propelling the market to US$ 27 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Single-crystal diamond wafers enable critical advances in both RF power technology used for 5G communications and satellites; as well as in the power electronics used in electric vehicles. Heat dissipation has emerged as the key limiting factor in making power electronics and RF power applications ever more efficient in everything from satellites, 5G base stations, electric cars, renewable energy generation and transmission, LIDARs, etc. Using modern wafer bonding technologies, single-crystal diamond (SCD) wafers can be produced combining the ultimate thermal substrate (that is, diamond) with any proven semiconductor such as Si, SiC, GaN, etc.

Global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates Market is projected to reach US$ 27 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 6 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 25.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market research.

Key manufacturers engaged in the Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates industry include Diamond Foundry Inc, Orbray (KENZAN Diamond), Diamond Materials, AKHAN Semiconductor, Diamfab, Chongqing Origin Stone Element Science and Technology Development, Applied Diamond Inc, Element Six and Compound Semiconductor (Xiamen) Technology, etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

For production bases, global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates production is dominated by and . The two regions contributed to % production share globally in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % volume of Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Single-crystal Diamond (SCD) Substrates market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



Diamond Foundry Inc

Orbray (KENZAN Diamond)

Diamond Materials

AKHAN Semiconductor

Diamfab

Chongqing Origin Stone Element Science and Technology Development

Applied Diamond Inc

Element Six Compound Semiconductor (Xiamen) Technology





Segment by Technology



2 Inch Diamond Wafers 4 Inch Diamond Wafers





Segment by Application



RF Power, 5G & Satellites

Power Electronics Cloud & AI Compute





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





