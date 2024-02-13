Rising Dental Procedures Drive Dental Medical High-Value Consumables Market To US$ 1887.9 Million, With 15.7% CAGR By 2029 | The Market Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rising Dental Procedures Drive Dental Medical High-value Consumables Market to US$ 1887.9 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in dental procedures propelling the Dental Medical High-value Consumables Market to US$ 1887.9 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Oral medical consumables mainly include dentures (removable dentures, fixed dentures, implants), restoratives (dental filling products, tooth whitening products), orthodontics (brackets, invisible), abrasives (dental handpieces, dental rigs, etc.), other (disposable saliva tubes, polishing brushes, bite paper, etc.). Among them, high-value dental medical consumables are mainly concentrated in the field of implant and orthodontics, and low-value dental medical consumables are included in all aspects of oral treatment.

Global Dental Medical High-value Consumables Market is projected to reach US$ 1887.9 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 979.3 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Dental Medical High-value Consumables market research.

Key companies engaged in the Dental Medical High-value Consumables industry include Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell, Weeden Dental Group, Modern Dental Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kulzer, SHOFU, 3M ESPE and GC Corporation, etc. Among those companies, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % value of Dental Medical High-value Consumables were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Dental Medical High-value Consumables market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Dental Medical High-value Consumables market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



Dentsply Sirona

Glidewell

Weeden Dental Group

Modern Dental Group

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kulzer

SHOFU

3M ESPE

GC Corporation

Kerr Dental

DenMat Holdings

DMG Dental

American Orthodontics

Ormco

Invisalign

Angelalign Tech

KAVO

MORITA

VATECH Carestream Health





Segment by Type



Prosthodontics (Removable Dentures, Fixed Dentures, Dental Implants)

Prosthodontics (Dental Filling Products, Dental Whitening Products)

Orthodontics (Bracket Type, Invisible Type) Abrasives (Dental Handpieces, Dental Drills, etc.)





Segment by Application



Dental Hospital Dental Clinic





By Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





The Dental Medical High-value Consumables report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Global market size, regional market size. Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 3: Companies' Competition Patterns

Chapter 4: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 6 to 10: Country Level Value Analysis

Chapter 11: Companies' OutlineChapter 12: Market Conclusions

Chapter 13: Research Methodology and Data Source

Read More Related Research Reports:

