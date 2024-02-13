(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rising Demand for Cost-effective Solutions Drives Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market to US$ 36,390 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in demand for cost-effective laboratory solutions propelling the Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market to US$ 36,390 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Refurbishing laboratory equipment is equipment that has been previously used but has undergone a refurbishment process that includes inspecting, cleaning, repairing and replacing any worn or damaged parts.

Global Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market is projected to reach US$ 36390 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 25000 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Refurbished Laboratory Equipment market research.

Key companies engaged in the Refurbished Laboratory Equipment industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., American Laboratory Trading, Inc., ARC Scientific LLC, American Instrument Exchange, SpectraLab Scientific, Inc., GenTech Scientific., International Equipment Trading Ltd., Copia Scientific, Inc. and Cambridge Scientific, etc. Among those companies, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % value of Refurbished Laboratory Equipment were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Refurbished Laboratory Equipment market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Refurbished Laboratory Equipment market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

American Laboratory Trading, Inc.

ARC Scientific LLC

American Instrument Exchange

SpectraLab Scientific, Inc.

GenTech Scientific.

International Equipment Trading Ltd.

Copia Scientific, Inc. Cambridge Scientific





Segment by Type



Analytical Equipment/Clinical Equipment

General Purpose Equipment Professional Equipment





Segment by Application



Healthcare Facilities

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions Others





By Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Global market size, regional market size. Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 3: Companies' Competition Patterns

Chapter 4: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 6 to 10: Country Level Value Analysis

Chapter 11: Companies' Outline

Chapter 12: Market Conclusions

Chapter 13: Research Methodology and Data Source

