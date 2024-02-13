(MENAFN- GetNews)
Rising Demand for High-performance Semiconductors Propels PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market to US$ 151.5 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029

Witness the surge in demand for high-performance semiconductors driving the PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market to US$ 151.5 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.
Synopsis
Global PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 151.5 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 77 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder market research.
Silicon carbide (SIC) is the third generation compound semiconductor material. Chip is the cornerstone of the semiconductor industry. According to the historical process, the core materials for making chips are divided into the first generation of semiconductor materials (most of which are high-purity silicon widely used at present), the second generation of compound semiconductor materials (gallium arsenide and indium phosphide), and the third generation of compound semiconductor materials (silicon carbide and gallium nitride). Silicon carbide will be the most widely used basic material for making semiconductor chips in the future because of its superior physical properties: high band gap (corresponding to high breakdown electric field and high power density), high conductivity and high thermal conductivity.
Report Scope
This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.
Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:
By Company
Nanomakers Washington Mills Fiven NC Elements Hunan Fushel Technology
Segment by Purity
Segment by Application
Power Device Microwave RF Devices
Production by Region
North America Europe China Japan
Consumption by Region
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)
The PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder report covers below items:
Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, purity and application)
Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns
Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis
Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis
Chapter 5: Product Purity Analysis
Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis
Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline
Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis
Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges
Chapter 10: Market Conclusions
Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source
