"Rising Demand for High-performance Semiconductors Propels PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market to US$ 151.5 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in demand for high-performance semiconductors driving the PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market to US$ 151.5 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Global PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 151.5 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 77 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder market research.

Silicon carbide (SIC) is the third generation compound semiconductor material. Chip is the cornerstone of the semiconductor industry. According to the historical process, the core materials for making chips are divided into the first generation of semiconductor materials (most of which are high-purity silicon widely used at present), the second generation of compound semiconductor materials (gallium arsenide and indium phosphide), and the third generation of compound semiconductor materials (silicon carbide and gallium nitride). Silicon carbide will be the most widely used basic material for making semiconductor chips in the future because of its superior physical properties: high band gap (corresponding to high breakdown electric field and high power density), high conductivity and high thermal conductivity.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



Nanomakers

Washington Mills

Fiven

NC Elements Hunan Fushel Technology





Segment by Purity



3

5N Others





Segment by Application



Power Device Microwave RF Devices





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





The PVT High-purity Silicon Carbide Powder report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, purity and application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis

Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Purity Analysis

Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 10: Market Conclusions

Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source

