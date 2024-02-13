Playout Automation & Channel-In-A-Box Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6.1 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2023. Major factors to boost the market growth include the escalating demand for video content across various industries, increase in demand for OTT services, increasing engagement in HD and UHD content consumption and proliferation of live broadcasting at an accelerated pace.

By solution, the playout scheduling and management segment

to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By solutions, the playout scheduling and management segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. These solutions are designed to efficiently manage the scheduling of programs, advertisements, and other content, helping broadcasters maintain a cohesive and engaging on-air presence. In the competitive broadcasting landscape, where delivering high-quality content without disruptions is paramount, playout scheduling solutions contribute significantly to the overall success of a channel. Within the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, these scheduling and management solutions often integrate with other elements of the broadcasting workflow, such as traffic management systems and media asset management platforms.

By services, support and maintenance services

to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The support and maintenance segment of the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market is growing rapidly. Vendors in this market understand the critical nature of these systems and typically offer comprehensive maintenance packages to address both routine upkeep and emergency situations. Maintenance services encompass a spectrum of activities, ranging from software updates and hardware diagnostics to preventive maintenance checks. Regular software updates are vital to keeping playout systems current with evolving industry standards, and ensuring compatibility with new file formats, codecs, and broadcast protocols.

Unique Features in the

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

Playout automation and channel-in-a-box systems work together to simplify broadcasting operations by integrating playout, scheduling, asset management, and graphics insertion into one system.

With these solutions, broadcasters may effectively adjust to changing needs thanks to their scalability to handle various channel requirements and flexible deployment options.

Numerous systems include remote access features, which boost operational flexibility and efficiency by enabling broadcasters to oversee and manage playout operations from any location.

High dependability and continuous broadcasting are guaranteed by built-in redundancy measures, which also include failover techniques to reduce the possibility of downtime and signal loss.

Workflow efficiency is increased through integration with other broadcast systems, such as scheduling and traffic systems, which reduces manual intervention and automates activities.

Major Highlights of the

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

Solutions improve operations and lower hardware complexity by combining many broadcast tasks, such as scheduling, graphics, and playout, onto a single platform.

By removing the need for several independent devices and cutting down on maintenance and operating costs, channel-in-a-box solutions save money.

Broadcasters can oversee playout operations from any location with the use of numerous systems' remote access features, which increase operational flexibility and efficiency.

High dependability is ensured by built-in redundancy measures, which include failover procedures to avert interruptions and keep broadcasting continuously.

In order to improve operational insights and efficiency, solutions offer sophisticated monitoring tools for audience measuring, compliance logging, and real-time performance tracking.

Top Key Companies in the

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

Some leading players in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market include Harmonic (US), Evertz (Canada), Pebble Beach Systems (UK), Imagine Communications (US), Avid Technology (US), Grass Valley (US), Brightcove (US), Cinegy (US), Pixel Power (UK), ENCO Systems (US), BroadStream Solutions (US), PlayBox Technology (UK), Florical Systems (US), TSL Products (UK), Hardata (US), PlayBox Neo (Bulgaria), Hexaglobe (France), PlanetCast (India), Axel Technology (Italy), Aveco (Czech Republic), Anyware Video (France), Aplomb Technology (India), SI Media (Italy), Amagi (US), TVU Networks (US), Veset (Latvia), Evrideo (Israel), coralbay (UK), Muvi (US), LTN Global Communications (US), and Zixi (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the data mesh market.

Harmonic

Harmonic has established itself as a technological leader in the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market through its innovative solutions and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of products designed to streamline broadcast workflows and enhance operational efficiency. One of Harmonic's key offerings is the Spectrum X advanced media server, which combines playout and channel-in-a-box functionalities, allowing broadcasters to manage content delivery seamlessly. The success of Harmonic in this market can be attributed to several factors. The Spectrum X, for instance, incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as software-based architectures, enabling flexibility and scalability for broadcasters. Harmonic has strategically focused on addressing the increasing demand for video content across various platforms.

Evertz

Evertz has emerged as a prominent player in the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, showcasing a robust technological portfolio to meet the dynamic demands of the broadcasting industry. The company's offerings are characterized by their cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions. Evertz leverages its advanced Mediator-X platform, a versatile and scalable automation solution that integrates seamlessly with channel-in-a-box functionalities. A key factor contributing to Evertz's success in this market is its commitment to IP-based and software-defined technologies. The Mediator-X platform, for instance, is designed to operate in both traditional broadcast and IP-based environments, providing broadcasters with flexibility in their transition to modern infrastructures. The company's solutions encompass not only playout automation but also encompass live production, media asset management, and distribution, creating an integrated ecosystem that caters to the entire broadcast workflow.

Brightcove

Brightcove is recognized as a leading provider of cloud-based video hosting, streaming, and monetization solutions. Brightcove's technological strengths lie in its expertise in online video delivery and monetization. The company's solutions are geared towards helping organizations deliver and monetize video content across various platforms. Brightcove's Video Cloud platform, for instance, provides a comprehensive suite of tools for video hosting, streaming, and analytics. Factors contributing to Brightcove's market position include its user-friendly interface, scalability, and adaptability to different industries. The platform enables content owners to manage, distribute, and monetize video content efficiently.

