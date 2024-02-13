Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size Is Expected To Grow By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The Acute Ischemic Stroke market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple- Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Ischemic Stroke market dynamics"





The Acute ischemic stroke market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, acute ischemic stroke market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted acute ischemic stroke market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current acute ischemic stroke treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the acute ischemic stroke market.







Key takeaways from the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Research Report





As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, the total Acute Ischemic Stroke incident cases were around 1,608,975 in the 7MM.

"The Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Growth is expected to be mainly driven by awareness of symptoms, developments in acute stroke care, and robust pipeline with potential candidates, in the 7MM."



The Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Companies includes

Genentech, Supergene, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz, GNT Pharma, NoNO, Angde Biotech Pharmaceutical, NuvOx Pharma, Healios, Acticor Biotech, Biogen, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio Corporation, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Pharming Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, TrueBinding, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medical Research, JCR Pharmaceuticals, aptaTargets, PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia , and others.

Promising Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies include

Activase, MultiStem, LT-3001 , and others.







Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size





Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview

An acute ischemic stroke occurs when there is a sudden disruption of blood flow to a specific part of the brain, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients to that area. This disruption is typically caused by a blockage in one of the brain's blood vessels, which can be due to a blood clot or an atherosclerotic plaque (a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries). As a result, brain cells in the affected area begin to die, leading to a range of neurological symptoms.





Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Acute Ischemic Stroke Prevalent Cases

Acute Ischemic Stroke Age-Specific Prevalent Cases

Acute Ischemic Stroke Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosed and Treatable Cases







Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiological Insights





Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market

The therapeutic market for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) can be primarily divided into twomain categories based on their mechanism of action: thrombolytics and neuroprotective agents therapy aims at removing the thrombus blockage and includes drugs that act asrecombinant tissue plasminogen activators (rt-PA), antithrombotic agents andplatelet aggregationinhibitors. On the other hand, neuroprotective agents act by various mechanisms and are subsequentlyclassified based on their mechanism of action antioxidants, neuron stimulants, calcium channelantagonists and free radical scavengers.







Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment Market

The main treatment for ischemic stroke is intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which breaksup clots. As per 2018 guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American StrokeAssociation (ASA) state that tPA is most effective when it is given within four and a half hours from thestart of a stroke. It can't be given more than five hours after the start of the stroke. As tPA can result inbleeding, patients with hemorrhagic stroke, bleeding in the brain, recent major surgery or head injurycannot take it. Patients using anticoagulants cannot also take the tPA treatment.







Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs





Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Acute Ischemic Stroke market is anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of new treatment therapies for Acute Ischemic Stroke. Key players, such as Athersys, Abbvie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Teijin Pharma Limited, Daiichi Sankyo etc. are involved in developing drugs for AIS.







New Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke





Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Research Report





Coverage- 7MM



Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers and Barriers Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement







Acute Ischemic Stroke Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis





Table of Content

Key InsightsExecutive Summary of Acute ischemic stroke (AIS)Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute ischemic stroke (AIS)Acute ischemic stroke (AIS): Market Overview at a GlanceAcute ischemic stroke (AIS): Disease Background and OverviewPatient JourneyAcute ischemic stroke (AIS) Epidemiology and Patient PopulationTreatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical PracticesAcute ischemic stroke (AIS) Unmet NeedsKey Endpoints of Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) TreatmentAcute ischemic stroke (AIS) Marketed ProductsAcute ischemic stroke (AIS) Emerging TherapiesAcute ischemic stroke (AIS): Seven Major Market AnalysisAttribute analysis7MM: Acute Ischemic Stroke Market OutlookAccess and Reimbursement Overview of Acute ischemic strokeKOL ViewsAcute Ischemic Stroke Market DriversAcute Ischemic Stroke Market BarriersAppendixDelveInsight CapabilitiesDisclaimerAbout DelveInsight





