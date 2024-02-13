Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size Is Expected To Grow By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)
“The Acute Ischemic Stroke market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple- Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Ischemic Stroke market dynamics”
The Acute ischemic stroke market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, acute ischemic stroke market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted acute ischemic stroke market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current acute ischemic stroke treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the acute ischemic stroke market.
Key takeaways from the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Research Report
As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, the total Acute Ischemic Stroke incident cases were around 1,608,975 in the 7MM. “The Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Growth is expected to be mainly driven by awareness of symptoms, developments in acute stroke care, and robust pipeline with potential candidates, in the 7MM.”
The Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Companies includes
Genentech, Supergene, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz, GNT Pharma, NoNO, Angde Biotech Pharmaceutical, NuvOx Pharma, Healios, Acticor Biotech, Biogen, ZZ Biotech, Revalesio Corporation, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Pharming Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, TrueBinding, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medical Research, JCR Pharmaceuticals, aptaTargets, PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia , and others.
Promising Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies include
Activase, MultiStem, LT-3001 , and others.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Ischemic Stroke market share @
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size
Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview
An acute ischemic stroke occurs when there is a sudden disruption of blood flow to a specific part of the brain, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients to that area. This disruption is typically caused by a blockage in one of the brain's blood vessels, which can be due to a blood clot or an atherosclerotic plaque (a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries). As a result, brain cells in the affected area begin to die, leading to a range of neurological symptoms.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
Total Acute Ischemic Stroke Prevalent Cases Acute Ischemic Stroke Age-Specific Prevalent Cases Acute Ischemic Stroke Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosed and Treatable Cases
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Ischemic Stroke epidemiology trends @
Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiological Insights
Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market
The therapeutic market for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) can be primarily divided into twomain categories based on their mechanism of action: thrombolytics and neuroprotective agents therapy aims at removing the thrombus blockage and includes drugs that act asrecombinant tissue plasminogen activators (rt-PA), antithrombotic agents andplatelet aggregationinhibitors. On the other hand, neuroprotective agents act by various mechanisms and are subsequentlyclassified based on their mechanism of action antioxidants, neuron stimulants, calcium channelantagonists and free radical scavengers.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment Market
The main treatment for ischemic stroke is intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which breaksup clots. As per 2018 guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American StrokeAssociation (ASA) state that tPA is most effective when it is given within four and a half hours from thestart of a stroke. It can't be given more than five hours after the start of the stroke. As tPA can result inbleeding, patients with hemorrhagic stroke, bleeding in the brain, recent major surgery or head injurycannot take it. Patients using anticoagulants cannot also take the tPA treatment.
To know more about Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment options, visit
Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics
The dynamics of Acute Ischemic Stroke market is anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of new treatment therapies for Acute Ischemic Stroke. Key players, such as Athersys, Abbvie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Teijin Pharma Limited, Daiichi Sankyo etc. are involved in developing drugs for AIS.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Companies
Genentech Supergene Tasly Pharmaceutical Pharmazz GNT Pharma NoNO Angde Biotech Pharmaceutical NuvOx Pharma Healios Acticor Biotech Biogen ZZ Biotech Revalesio Corporation Shionogi & Co., Ltd. AbbVie Pharming Group Bristol-Myers Squibb Roche Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals TrueBinding Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Lumosa Therapeutics NC Medical Research JCR Pharmaceuticals aptaTargets PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia, and others.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies
Activase MultiStem LT-3001, and others.
Learn more about the Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies in clinical trials @
New Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke
Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Research Report
Coverage- 7MM
Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies-
Genentech, Supergene, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Pharmazz, GNT Pharma, NoNO, Angde Biotech Pharmaceutical, NuvOx Pharma, Healios, Acticor Biotech (NYSE:
ALACT), Biogen (NYSE:BIIB), ZZ Biotech, Revalesio Corporation, Shionogi & Co., Ltd (NYSE: SGIOF)., AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pharming Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Roche (NYSE: RHHBY), Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: CLVLY), TrueBinding, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical, Lumosa Therapeutics, NC Medical Research, JCR Pharmaceuticals, aptaTargets, PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia ,
and others.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Therapies-
Activase, MultiStem, LT-3001,
and others. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers and Barriers Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs in development @
Acute Ischemic Stroke Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis
Table of Content
Key Insights
Executive Summary of Acute ischemic stroke (AIS)
Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute ischemic stroke (AIS)
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS): Market Overview at a Glance
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS): Disease Background and Overview
Patient Journey
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Epidemiology and Patient Population
Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Unmet Needs
Key Endpoints of Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Treatment
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Marketed Products
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Emerging Therapies
Acute ischemic stroke (AIS): Seven Major Market Analysis
Attribute analysis
7MM: Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook
Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute ischemic stroke
KOL Views
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Barriers
Appendix
DelveInsight Capabilities
Disclaimer
About DelveInsight
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Yash Bhardwaj
Email: Send Email
Phone: 9650213330
Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432
City: Las Vegas
State: NV
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN13022024003238003268ID1107844164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.