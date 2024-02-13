Best Real Estate Agents In Montrose, California, Reward Home Buyers With Dedication, Expertise, And Results

(MENAFN- GetNews) The real estate industry does not keep banker's hours. This means many times agents are working through the weekend. Some agents even work seven days a week without taking a day off for any reason.

Vic Markarian is one such real estate listing agent in Montrose, CA . He rarely takes a day off for any reason outside of vacation or a conference. He started in the real estate industry after buying his first home in 1983.

“I was really concerned the agent or the seller would cheat me in some way. This is why I got into the industry and have not looked back. Real estate is my passion. I have yet to go to work a day in 34 years,” said Markarian, speaking as a real estate selling agent in Montrose, California .

Markarian's dedication and unwavering commitment to his clients are evident in every transaction. His work ethic and round-the-clock availability ensure that buyers and sellers receive the attention they deserve, even in the competitive and fast-paced real estate market of Montrose, California.

With four real estate coaches, including experts from leading platforms like Zillow and Google, Markarian is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and deliver results that exceed expectations. His extensive network and deep-rooted connections in the local community allow him to access off-market opportunities, giving buyers a competitive edge. Furthermore, his negotiation skills and market knowledge consistently result in favorable outcomes for his clients, whether they are buying or selling a property.

Vic Markarian is among the best Realtors in Montrose, CA . With a proven track record and over 34 years in the business, Markarian and his team can move properties where others have not. Learn more at the website. Visit and for more.

