(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of Montana (UM) and CSMI-MT have entered a Public-Private partnership to perform Cybersecurity Incident Response Training Exercises for Montana's 16 Critical Defense Sectors.

CSMI-MT will plan and conduct Cybersecurity training exercises with Government and industry partners with the goal of enhancing security and resilience of the State of Montana's critical infrastructure. These training exercises provide stakeholders with effective and practical mechanisms to identify best practices, lessons learned, and areas for improvement in plans and procedures. Each training exercise will focus on a series of specific scenarios developed and directed toward each of the critical defense infrastructure sectors.

Continue Reading

Randall Kaminsky, CEO said, "We are pleased to enter into this Public-Private partnership agreement with the University of Montana. This award demonstrates our commitment to supporting the security of the State of Montana's infrastructure, the Department of Defense, and an opportunity to provide meaningful career path opportunities for Montana's residents and Veterans. Additionally, this award fits into CSMI-MT's focus on enhancing Montana's economy and contributing to the State's educational system."

The University of Montana awards CSMI-MT contract to conduct Cybersecurity Incident Response Training Exercises

Post this

UM President Seth Bodnar said, "To fill the security and operations needs of a large, rural State like the State of Montana takes coordination. This partnership will ensure the major sectors of our State's economy will be better prepared when facing the threat of a debilitating cyberattack."

CSMI-MT is currently focused on expanding the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) in the State of Montana.

Discussions with DoD DIB stakeholders include supporting workforce development efforts with UM to aid in college recruitment into the industrial trades and cyber professions, as well as connecting Montana industry leaders with federal and private resource to expand existing initiatives.

These efforts will serve to provide meaningful career paths for Montana residents and Veterans here in the State. The development of the Defense Industrial Base in Montana will further help serve to strengthen national defense while supporting Montana's economy.

About CSMI-MT, LLC

CSMI-MT, LLC is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) which provides worldwide management solutions for the U.S. Government, Defense Primes and Allied customers. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, CSMI-MT is a leading provider of cybersecurity program support, engineering, management solutions and mission support solutions for complex technology programs.

CSMI-MT's expertise includes operations management, workforce development, lifecycle management, integrated logistics, field sustainment, training, command and control communications, and support solutions for critical defense programs.

Over the past 22 years, CSMI-MT has deployed personnel on five continents and on maritime vessels in support of U.S Government Customers. CSMI-MT is best known for providing rapid response and customer-centric focus that small businesses are best suited to provide.

Contact:

Randall Kaminsky

CSMI-MT [email protected]

SOURCE CSMI-MT, LLC