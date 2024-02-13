Bitcoin Magazine Launches In Switzerland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bitcoin Magazine President Mike Germano (left) with Founder of White Rock Management Sergiy Tron (center) and Head of the Board of White Rock Management Giovanni Salvetti (right)

White Rock Management brings the Swiss edition of Bitcoin Magazine to the heart of the European blockchain community

- Sergiy TronLUGANO, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Switzerland is cementing its growing position as an important centre for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses, with Bitcoin Magazine expanding into the country.The American magazine, the oldest and most authoritative publication on Bitcoin , is launching its new edition in Lugano and opening its Swiss bureau in the city.Bitcoin Magazine is launching in Switzerland with the support of White Rock Management, a leading player in Bitcoin mining, with mining centres in Sweden and the USA. The company's founder, Sergiy Tron, plans to broaden the magazine's appeal across countries.“We have successfully expanded Bitcoin Magazine into Ukraine and Central Asia in the past two years. Its readership is booming, particularly because we fulfil an educational role: we talk about Bitcoin, promote it, explain what it is and how it works,” said Tron.Bitcoin Magazine has been providing analytical, research, educational and intellectual services on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since 2012.White Rock Management tied up with Bitcoin Magazine in November 2021 to establish new editions for Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the CIS countries.“White Rock Management is a large international company, so our ambitions are not limited to one region. We are glad to be partnering with our American friends at Bitcoin Magazine to bring the publication to new markets,” said Tron.Switzerland is a natural fit for Bitcoin Magazine. Over 1,000 blockchain and cryptocurrency-based businesses have made the country their home, including an increasing number of Swiss-based firms providing cryptocurrency services as part of the country's push toward green financing.The city authorities of Lugano have announced plans to make Bitcoin legal tender for transaction purposes . The mayor's progressive stance is promoting the development of the digital industry and making Lugano a modern crypto city at the heart of the European blockchain community. The Swiss town of Zug also allows its residents to pay their taxes with Bitcoin.The Swiss edition of Bitcoin Magazine will be launched by the end of February. It will initially be a website providing education and news about Bitcoin, and will be followed by a print edition. The main language of the publication will be German at the launch, with French and Italian being added later.Source: White Rock Management AG

