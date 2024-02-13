Pleasant Daytime Conditions On Tuesday, Followed By Rainy Night

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Jordan is set to experience a varied weather pattern over the coming days, with a mix of pleasant daytime temperatures and cooler nights, coupled with the arrival of a low-pressure system late in the evening hours.Tuesday promises comfortable temperatures across most regions, with relatively warmer conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is anticipated at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeast winds that may occasionally intensify.As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop, particularly in inland areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively cooler conditions. Towards the late hours of the night, the kingdom will be influenced by an extension of a low-pressure system situated over Cyprus. This will lead to increased cloud cover at varying altitudes and the possibility of scattered rain showers across different parts of the country. Some areas may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will shift to a moderate southwest direction.According to reports from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, accompanied by cold and cloudy conditions. Intermittent rain showers are expected across most regions, with potentially heavy downpours, particularly in northern and central areas. Thunderstorms and hail showers may also occur, raising concerns for flash floods in valleys and low-lying regions. The winds will be active from the west, causing dust disturbances, especially in desert areas.Thursday's outlook suggests continued cold temperatures with partly cloudy skies, transitioning to cloudy conditions by noon. Renewed rainfall is expected in numerous areas, with heavy showers anticipated at times, especially in southern regions, including the city of Aqaba. Thunderstorms and hail showers may lead to localized flooding in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba. The winds will be active, blowing from the southwest to the west.Today's peak temperatures will be between 20 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 8C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 14C.