Todd Burns To Serve As Keynote Speaker At The 2Nd Canada-Africa Business Conference In Nairobi, Kenya

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

( ) is pleased Todd Burns, CEO of Cypher Environmental, will serve as keynote speaker at our 2nd Canada-Africa Business Conference taking place from 19-20 February 2024 in Nairobi.

In partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the High Commission of Canada, the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Conference is set to bring together industry leaders.

“We are proud to have Cypher Environmental as a member and sponsor of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business,” says Garreth Bloor, President of the organization:“Canada-Africa success stories are a model that can be replicated globally, not just across Canada and African markets.”

Cypher Environmental is a global provider of environmentally friendly cleantech

dust control

( ) and road stabilization

( ) solutions. Cypher's products are non-toxic, non-corrosive, biodegradable and are the only products that leave behind zero environmental impact.

Rooted in its commitment to 'always do what's right', Cypher Environmental has been providing its cleantech road management solutions to the mining industry for close to 15 years. To date, Cypher's products have been used in over 50 countries around the world and are put to the test in some of the most extreme conditions in mining, aviation, agriculture, and municipal infrastructure.

His Excellency President (Dr.) William Samoei Ruto will officiate the upcoming Canada-Africa Business Conference

( ). The event will also welcome Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada in Kenya.

In partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the High Commission of Canada, the Canada-Africa Business Conference is set to bring together industry leaders for a day-long conference program, followed by a second day of site visits in Nairobi on 20th February.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.--br- src="" alt="The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo