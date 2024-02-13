Stonewall National Museum Gala 2025 To Honor Swimmer Who Risked It All, Film Star's Inspiring Story

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 12, 2024: The swimmer everyone's talking about who conquered treacherous currents across a dangerous sea from Cuba to Florida, Diana Nyad; the star & director of HBO films documentary, The Stroll, Kristen Lovell whose story of hope and resilience inspires; and Stacy Ritter, president/ceo of Visit Lauderdale, who after her state banned books and gender affirming healthcare, divided families, challenged and demeaned educators, kept Broward County a welcoming place for our community to visit, live, and work, will all be honored and in attendance at Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library's GALA 2024 on February 24, 2024.



Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library's (SNMAL) Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes Gala 2024 at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale will raise awareness and funds to support SNMAL's tireless, 50+ year fight to tell the stories of the LGBTQIA+ community, ensuring it holds its place in the historic record. This most significant LGBTQIA+ library, archives, and museum is a one-of-a-kind institution collecting and sharing powerful stories, hosting dynamic weekly events, launching fact based solutions to real world problems and mobilizing educators who face an ever more difficult time educating students.



"We expect over 500 guests and VIPS to attend this high-energy celebration of inspiring messages, delicious eats, entertainment, open bar, awards and live auction. This Gala is crucial to moving the needle on the 'battleground' for human rights," said Robert Kesten.



Guests include OUTSPOKEN INFLUENCER & LGBTQIA+ ACTIVIST ZANDER MORICZ, who rose to national media fame via viral videos of his High School Graduation speech opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Law as well as local officials.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...

Mobile:- 561-908-1683