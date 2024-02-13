Qviro Revolutionizes Industrial Procurement With Qviro Match

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GENK, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Qviro announces the launch of Qviro Match, a global matchmaking tool designed to streamline procurement processes for factory automation and industrial robotics. With a staggering 80% of engineers and purchasers struggling to find suitable technology and local service providers, Qviro Match aims to change the game.

In an industry where precision and efficiency reign supreme, finding the right technology is only half the battle. With a whopping 95% of professionals citing the need for expert guidance and seamless integration support, Qviro Match steps in to bridge the gap.

Utilizing advanced algorithms, Qviro Match matches project requests with local suppliers based on key factors such as geographical proximity, technical expertise, and specialization in factory automation and industrial robotics. This ensures seamless collaboration and optimized project outcomes.

Engineers and purchasers can breathe easy knowing that Qviro Match boasts a comprehensive database featuring over 10,000 leading brands and products in factory automation and industrial robotics. From robotic arms to automated assembly lines, finding the perfect solution has never been easier.

Best of all, integrators can experience the power of Qviro Match firsthand with a complimentary trial period. With a staggering 90% of trial users reporting increased efficiency and collaboration, it's clear that Qviro Match is the future of procurement in factory automation and industrial robotics.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by professionals in these sectors," said Sven De Donder, Co-founder at Qviro. "With Qviro Match, we're not just connecting buyers with technology; we're connecting them with local partners who specialize in factory automation and industrial robotics. By leveraging our deep industry expertise and advanced matchmaking technology, we're empowering professionals to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and success in their projects."

Join the revolution in factory automation and industrial robotics procurement with Qviro Match. Visit to learn more and start your free trial today.



About com:

Qviro is a leading global marketplace that connects industrial buyers with technology vendors active in factory automation and industrial robotics. In categories ranging from collaborative robots to vision systems and CNC machines, Qviro makes brands and products comparable while bringing more transparency and confidence to purchasers and engineers. With Qviro Match, professionals can easily connect with local service providers, access the latest technologies, and streamline collaboration for optimal project outcomes.