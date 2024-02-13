Flinn Foundation Adds Two Phoenix Business Leaders To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arizona –Arizona business leaders Chris Camacho and Adam Goodman-the heads of Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Goodmans, respectively-have been elected to the Flinn Foundation board of directors.









Camacho, an advocate for the biosciences, other innovation industries, and the arts has served as president and CEO of the economic development organization for nearly a decade–an era of incredible economic growth throughout the Phoenix metro area with an abundance of new companies, jobs, and investment.

Goodman represents the third generation to lead the Goodmans family business, a furniture and office design company. Goodman, an ardent supporter of the arts, journalism, and health care, is also a Flinn-Brown Fellow, participating in 2023 in the cornerstone program of the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation.

“Both Chris and Adam are dynamic, innovative leaders whose energy and expertise in economic development and business will be strong additions to the Flinn board of directors,” said Tammy McLeod, Ph.D., Flinn Foundation president and CEO.“The knowledge and connections both bring will be helpful for the board as it strives to make the greatest impact throughout Arizona in our core areas of bioscience, education, arts and culture, and civic leadership.”

Camacho and Goodman join a Flinn board responsible for allocating funding for the foundation's grants and programs while setting its strategic direction through board members' expertise in medicine, finance, business, research, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation is a nonprofit, private philanthropic grantmaking organization started in 1965 with a mission to improve the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations. Since its inception, the foundation has placed emphasis on medical research and for more than two decades has overseen the state's long-range strategic plan to advance the biosciences-Arizona's Bioscience Roadmap.

In addition to funding bioscience research and entrepreneurship, the foundation supports undergraduate education through the Flinn Scholarship; civic engagement and leadership with the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership; and the arts-and-culture sector in both urban and rural Arizona.

Dr. Eric Reiman, who joined the Flinn board in 1999 and was elected chair in 2023, said Camacho and Goodman will enhance the board's capacity in many areas important to Flinn.

“Chris understands as well as anyone our economy, the importance of health care and bioscience innovation, and the difference that the right strategic investments can make to our state. Adam leverages his business leadership on behalf of the community, personifying civic leadership and serving as an example for up-and-coming and established business owners,” Reiman said.“We're excited about the chance to benefit from their extraordinary experience, skills, and shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Arizona.”

During Camacho's time as president and CEO, GPEC has attracted more than 540 companies, creating more than 100,000 jobs and $57 billion in capital investment. Of particular relevance to the Flinn Foundation is GPEC's Healthcare Innovation Council, which supports improvement in population health outcomes, policy that enhances innovation investment, and workforce development.

After four years at the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, including the final two as president and CEO, Camacho joined GPEC in 2008 as executive vice president. In early 2015 he was promoted into his current role, where he oversees domestic and international business development for the public-private partnership.

Camacho's role on the Flinn board will add to his community involvement and dedication to nonprofit organizations. He currently serves on the boards of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the International Economic Development Council, Partnership for Economic Innovation, and Valley of the Sun United Way, and is honorary chair of next month's Art d'Core Gala at the Phoenix Art Museum, benefiting the nonprofit Artlink, which builds connections between artists, businesses, and the community. He is a member of the Thunderbirds and Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base and is past president of the Arizona Association for Economic Development. He has been recognized as one of“North America's Top 50 Economic Developers” three times.

Goodmans has won numerous awards, including Impact Company of the Year by the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. The Phoenix-based company was Arizona's first certified B Corporation, a designation that demonstrates high social and environmental performance. And Goodman himself has received the GPEC Community Impact Award.

Goodman serves on the boards of many community organizations, including three for which he currently serves as board chair: the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Banner Health Foundation, and the Phoenix Symphony. He co-chairs the public-policy committee of Greater Phoenix Leadership and is a past chair of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

The first meeting for Camacho and Goodman as members of the Flinn Foundation board of directors will be in March.

At that meeting, following many years of distinguished service, Dr. David Gullen, a director since 1989 who served as chair from 2002 to 2023, and Steve Wheeler, a director since 1997 who served as vice chair from 2007 to 2023, will retire from the board and become honorary directors.

