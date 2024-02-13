(MENAFN- The Conversation) Manage learning projects in healthcare education while leading strategic initiatives to enhance program quality and the student experience.

Provide project management and administrative support for learning and teaching initiatives within the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences.

Lead strategic improvement projects in healthcare education, fostering diversity, assessment practices, and academic integrity, collaborating with senior leaders and professionals across multiple academic areas. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Project Manager, Course Innovation and Quality oversees significant learning and teaching initiatives within the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences, focusing on strategic course development and data-driven improvement projects. This role involves extensive collaboration across academic departments and university services to enhance program quality and student experience. Situated within the Faculty's Learning and Teaching Unit, the position supports the broader mission of ensuring a high-quality student experience and effective program governance.

Your responsibilities will include:



Support academic leadership in ensuring the strategic alignment and sustainability of new education programs by managing the course development process.

Facilitation of ideas development, and executive officer support for the Faculty's New Education Programs Advisory Committee (NEPAC).

Assist the Faculty in addressing a range of teaching and learning challenges relating to the student experience by diagnosing problems, designing bespoke projects to address the challenge, and implementing innovative solutions. Translate learning and teaching quality metrics into projects that improve the quality of learning and teaching and the student experience.

Who We Are Looking For

We're looking for people who exhibit autonomy, strong organisational skills, and the ability to prioritise effectively, while demonstrating excellent written communication and analytical abilities. They prioritise student outcomes and embrace the Faculty's values.

You will also have:



An undergraduate or graduate qualification in a relevant field with relevant experience or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Ability to work autonomously with considerable independence.

Demonstrated ability to deliver complex projects or sets of projects and initiatives to support the achievement of business requirements. High-level problem-solving skills with the ability to exercise judgement and initiative, while maintaining commitment to achieving outcomes.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Your New Team – Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry & Health Sciences

The Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry & Health Sciences, a cornerstone of excellence, boasts an impressive research legacy and holds the prestigious position of the University of Melbourne's largest faculty. With an astounding research revenue of over $420 million in 2021, we are at the forefront of health research in Australia. Our commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship is underlined by $85 million in commercialisation and government income, along with notable investments in intellectual property assets.

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

