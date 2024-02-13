Times Square Center Announces Expansion Of UAE's Ultimate Board Games Destination, Back To Games

(MENAFN- Mid-East) **The enhanced gaming destination is committed to nurturing local communities through themed events and game days using its vast collection of offerings**

Times Square Center, Dubai's favourite community mall, re-launches Back to Games, the UAE's ultimate tabletop and board games destination, at a bigger space for hosting themed events. Now open on the ground floor of the mall, next to Head, the store offers an extensive catalogue of over 1,500 games.

Featuring a new and bigger location at Times Square Center, Back to Games is now in a strategic position to host more themed activities throughout the year. The expansion aims to attract and appeal to everyone from the average passer-by to gaming enthusiasts, nerds, geeks, and parents interested in all things gaming.

Specialising in a diverse range of options, the retailer also boasts a team of expert staff to guide and assist gamers in navigating the world of board games, card games, wargames, RPGs (role-playing games), and much more. With almost a decade of experience, Back to Games is set to enhance its commitment to fostering vibrant gaming communities within Times Square Center, especially around popular and upcoming games like Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer.

In line with Times Square Center's mission to pioneer exceptional and diverse experiences for the community, Back to Games focuses on creating an environment where people can come together and form meaningful friendships forging human experiences over the love of gaming.

For more information on Times Square Center, visit or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram.