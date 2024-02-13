Brazil Escalates Military Presence In The Amazon

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil boosted its military in the Amazon by 10% due to Esequibo border tensions and the Yanomami crisis, a commander told Reuters.



An extra 2,000 soldiers will now patrol the extensive borders with neighboring countries, targeting areas plagued by illegal activities, General Ricardo Costa Neves stated.



This move aims to enhance operations against border and environmental offenses.



The Esequibo dispute prompted Brazil to strengthen its military in Roraima, adding more troops and equipment.



Costa Neves detailed plans for increased mechanized units and artillery in response to strategic concerns.







Additionally, authorities will establish two permanent bases in the Yanomami reserve to address the threats posed by illegal miners, who have caused widespread environmental and social harm



Despite efforts, miners returned after a reduction in military presence and failed no-fly zone enforcement.



Costa Neves assured ongoing support at new bases to combat illegal activities and assist environmental, indigenous, and health initiatives.



Despite criticism of Yanomami's protection, he emphasized Brazil's significant military efforts, particularly the Air Force's extensive aid delivery operation.



With military backing, significant progress was made in expelling miners, destroying equipment, and seizing planes.



The military provided aid, and medical care, and arrested suspects for environmental crimes in Yanomami protection efforts.



This comprehensive approach underscores Brazil's commitment to safeguarding its borders and supporting vulnerable communities within the Amazon.

