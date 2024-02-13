European Stocks Rise; Mining Sector Fuels London’S Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stocks closed higher this Monday, with anticipation around US inflation data and Federal Reserve insights setting the tone.



Mining stocks, benefitting from increased base metal prices, notably boosted London's market during the Lunar New Year slowdown in China.



The FTSE-100 index barely moved, edging up by 0.01% to 7,573.69 points.



Gains in the commodities and retail sectors supported the index, counteracting the pharmaceutical sector's drag.



Retailers like Ocado, Frasers, and Burberry saw gains between 4.37% and 4.64%. Mining firms such as Fresnillo and Anglo American also performed well, with increases over 2%.







Conversely, Rolls-Royce and AstraZeneca faced declines, with AstraZeneca's earnings disappointment leading to widespread analyst downgrades, impacting the index.



Frankfurt's DAX climbed 0.65% to 17,037.35 points, with Siemens Energy 's shares jumping 5.54% after analyst upgrades.



Paris's CAC-40 and Milan's FTSE Mib rose by 0.55% and 0.97%, respectively.



Lisbon's PSI 20 and Madrid's Ibex-35 also saw increases, highlighting a positive trend across major European markets.



This upward movement demonstrates the strategic importance of mining and commodities in bolstering the European economy, amidst broader financial market dynamics.

