New York Markets Close Mixed With Eyes On US Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, investors eyed global markets as Brazil's exchange paused for Carnival. The spotlight was on US inflation updates, with key data expected on Tuesday.



In addition, the Department of Labor will unveil January's CPI and December's core inflation figures.



Federal Reserve members' insights this week are also highly anticipated for interest rate clues.



Amid these updates, the Dow Jones hit new highs, contrasting with declines in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.



Notably, the S&P 500 breached 5,000 points last Friday, marking a historical milestone.





The US stock market closures were as follows:







Dow Jones: up 0.33%



S&P 500: down 0.09%

Nasdaq: down 0.30%



The EWZ, a New York-listed Brazilian stock ETF , rose by 0.94%, indicating potential local market reactions to US inflation data upon trading resumption.The US dollar stayed steady, with the DXY index slightly up by 0.06%. Oil futures diverged, with Brent crude dropping and WTI crude inching up.In addition, European markets ended higher, influenced by earnings and interest rate prospects. The FTSE-100, DAX, and CAC-40 all saw gains.Holiday trading pauses reflected in the closure of Asian markets for the Lunar New YearIn short, this mix of outcomes underscores the global market's sensitivity to US economic indicators and their implications for future monetary policies.