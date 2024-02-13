Rising Cocoa Costs And Oil Achievements: Market Insights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cocoa prices have soared, challenging chocolate lovers as Valentine's Day nears. Record temperatures add stress to agriculture, energy, and transport.



The market highly anticipates the upcoming oil reports from OPEC and the IEA, which promise to provide insights into the future of the commodity sector.



Key earnings from Barrick Gold Corp., Deere & Co., and oil giants Eni SpA and Occidental Petroleum are expected soon.



West Africa's extreme weather has pushed cocoa prices up, impacting candy production costs.



Hershey warns of rising prices due to scarce cocoa supplies from the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Americans' preference for chocolate gifts could hit a snag, despite stable market futures.







January's record warmth, reported by the EU 's Copernicus Climate Change Service, has cut natural gas demand.



Scientists predict this year could be the hottest on record, influenced by increased greenhouse gases and El Niño.



The US saw a record in oil production and exports in 2023, marking a shift to a trade surplus.



This change highlights the US's growing influence in the global energy market.



Barrick Gold's production hit a 23-year low due to operational issues. The mining sector awaits Barrick's quarterly results for future production insights.



US government payments to farmers are expected to drop to $10.2 billion in 2024, the lowest since 2014.



This reflects a shift from pandemic and trade dispute aid, highlighting changes in agricultural support.



These developments across commodity markets indicate significant transitions, driven by environmental, market, and policy factors.



In short, they reveal the complexity of global commodity markets and their crucial economic, environmental, and geopolitical roles.

MENAFN13022024007421016031ID1107844066