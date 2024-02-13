Santiago De Chile Leads As Top Smart City In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santiago de Chile has emerged as the leading smart city in Latin America, securing the 91st spot globally in the IESE Cities in Motion Index (ICIM) 2024.



According to the IESE Center for Globalization and Strategy, this achievement stems from assessing 183 cities across 92 countries, focusing on 114 indicators of urban progress.



Santiago surpassed Latin American counterparts like Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Mexico City, and Panama, excelling in governance, mobility, transport, and economics.



While Buenos Aires showed strength in urban planning and human capital, it ranked second among cities in the region.



The report underscores the challenges faced by cities in Latin America, notably the high population density and the impact of global crises and regional conflicts.







Globally, cities like London, New York , and Paris lead, with Western Europe dominating the rankings.



This year's ICIM edition incorporates updated demographic data and new indicators addressing today's urban challenges in economy and mobility.









Comparisons to past editions may vary due to evolving methodology and indicators in defining "smart" cities.









