Automated Microscopy Market To Record Remarkable Growth, Projected To Reach USD 13.04 Billion By 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Automated Microscopy Market by Product (Optical Microscope, Electron Microscope, and Scanning Probe Microscope), Application (Medical Diagnosis, Life Science Research and Drug Discovery and Development), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global automated microscopy market was valued at $7,102.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13,041.8 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

An automated microscope is a sophisticated instrument that integrates advanced technologies to streamline and enhance the process of microscopic imaging. Unlike traditional microscopes, automated microscopes are equipped with motorized components and digital imaging systems, allowing for automated control of various functions such as focusing, stage movement, and objective lens selection. This level of automation significantly reduces the need for manual adjustments, enabling researchers and scientists to conduct experiments more efficiently.

Top Automated Microscopy Companies

.AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

.ETALUMA, INC.

.THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

.BRUKER CORPORATION

.HORIBA SCIENTIFIC

.NIKON CORPORATION.

.CARL ZEISS AG

.HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES

.OLYMPUS CORPORATION

.DANAHER CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the automated microscopy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

