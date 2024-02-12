Doubleview Drilling Continues To Extend The Gold Rich Zone Within The South Lisle Zone



Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - February 12, 2024) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce analyses from three Hat Property drill holes. The Hat Porphyry project is located in the Stikine mining district of northwestern British Columbia, Canada and contains several of North American critical metals including Copper, Cobalt and Scandium. The 2023 program of drilling explored and confirmed southern and southwestern continuations of the Lisle zone of porphyry-style mineralization and showed strong metal values and broad dimensions, as well as a previously unrevealed area of high gold and cobalt values. Assay data from an additional five drill holes will be released as soon as it has been confirmed. Drill hole H064:

213.7 meters 0.21g/t Au (1.05% Cu Eq) from near surface intercept, And 2.0 meters 2.85g/t Au, 254 g/t Co, and 1.38% Cu intercept Drill hole H065:

195 meters 0.20g/t Au (1.01% Cu Eq) from near surface And includes 64 meters 0.32g/t Au and %0.21 Cu (1.33% Cu Eq) Or,

104.4 meters Au at 0.25 g/t Au and 0.19%Cu (1.11% Cu Eq) And includes 18 meters near surface 0.95g/t Au and 0.57% Cu (2.3% Cu Eq) Drill hole H066:

18 meters 2.03% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au and 389/t Co (2.53% Cu Eq) 97 meters 0.44% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 159/t Co (1.05% Cu Eq) Table 1. includes significant assay intercepts - DH H-064, H-065 and H-066. DDH From

incl Sc 2 O 3 H064 12.0 450.0 438.0 0.17 0.12 64.2 0.05 33.1 0.93 Incl. 12.0 375.0 363.0 0.19 0.14 6.9 0.05 32.8 0.95 Incl. 43.5 257.2 213.7 0.25 0.21 7.5 0.07 34.6 1.05 Incl. 43.5 205.5 162.0 0.26 0.25 78.3 0.07 37.2 1.14 Incl. 43.5 99.0 55.5 0.52 0.46 8.8 0.14 42.3 1.45 Incl. 55.0 99.0 44.0 0.55 0.46 97.4 0.16 43.5 1.50 Incl. 97.0 99.0 2.0 4.14 2.85 584.5 1.38 40.4 4.17 Incl. 252.0 257.2 5.2 0.78 0.29 11.7 0.25 20.7 0.94 H065 6.0 414.0 408.0 0.31 0.12 55.2 0.08 26.6 0.80 Incl. 6.0 225.0 219.0 0.51 0.19 65.4 0.12 30.7 0.98 or 24.0 219.0 195.0 0.55 0.20 67.0 0.13 30.8 1.01 Incl. 24.0 88.0 64.0 1.01 0.32 60.3 0.21 38.9 1.33 Incl. 54.0 158.4 104.4 0.84 0.25 64.6 0.19 31.9 1.11 Incl. 54.0 72.0 18.0 2.93 0.95 91.8 0.57 38.0 2.03 H066 9.0 595.0 586.0 0.34 0.07 77.0 0.11 30.0 0.90 Incl. 96.0 110.0 14.0 0.45 0.25 128.8 0.12 35.0 1.15 Incl. 314.0 510.0 196.0 0.70 0.07 109.6 0.23 25.7 0.91 Incl. 407.0 504.0 97.0 1.32 0.11 159.5 0.44 22.3 1.05 Incl. 408.0 485.0 77.0 1.53 0.13 174.3 0.53 21.5 1.13 Incl. 468.0 486.0 18.0 5.97 0.16 389.7 2.03 21.2 2.53 Notes:

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

**Copper Equivalent (CuEq%) is estimated using the following metal values and equations:

- *CuEq(%) =(Ag(g/t) x Price_Ag x Rec_Ag/31.1035 + Au(g/t) x Price_Au x Rec_Au/31.1035 + Co(%) x Price_Co x Rec_Co x 22.0462 + Cu(%)x Price_Cu x Rec_Cu x 22.0462 + Sc(g/t) x Price_Sc x Rec_Sc x Sc_con) / (Price_Cu x 22.0462)

- Price_Ag = $22.20/troy oz, Price_Au=$1,812.14/ troy oz, Price_Co = $23.30/lb, Price_Cu = $3.84/lb, Price_Sc = $1.5/g

- Rec_Ag = 68% , Rec_Au = 89% , Rec_Co = 78%, Rec_Cu = 84% , Rec_Sc = 88%

Mr. Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, commented: "These latest drill holes confirm the very impressive dimensions of the Hat deposit and the persistent strong values in copper, gold, cobalt, silver and scandium, all of which are important in the global effort to identify and produce metals vital to new and developing technologies to supplement or replace traditional energy sources." Figures 1 illustrates vertical projections of drill holes H064 to H066.





Figure 1. Vertical Section along the drill holes To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 2. Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 2. Drill Hole Data Drill Hole ID UTM - East UTM - North Elevation Max-Depth Azimuth Dip Area H064 347,866 6,453,619 938.8 453 135 -60 Lisle South H065 347,866 6,453,619 938.8 414 225 -60 Lisle South H066 347,866 6,453,619 938.8 621 280 -70 Lisle South

Scandium: Scandium is one of the rarest critical metals group deemed "critical metals" by the Canadian and American federal governments. Quality Assurance and Quality Control: Core samples were prepared at the North Vancouver facility of ALS Canada Ltd. using their PREP-31, PGM-ICP24, ME-MS61, and ME-ICP06 packages. Each core sample is dried, then crushed to 70% passing a 2mm screen. All material is processed in an automatic Riffle splitter to yield a 250g homogenized, representative sample. This sub-sample is then pulverized to 85% passing a 75-micron screen. All samples are analyzed for Au, Pt, Pd by 50g fire-assay fusion/ICP-ES finish, using PGM-ICP24 package. A separate 0.25g pulp split is analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICP-MS finish, reporting 48 elements. Over limit elements are analyzed by Ore Grade Four Acid digestion/ICP-ES finish using ME-OG62 assay package. All of Doubleview's core samples are analyzed or assayed at independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001- certified laboratories. Doubleview maintains a website at . Qualified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources. About Doubleview Gold Corp Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4) . Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks. On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact: Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: ... NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



