Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Attempted Murder

AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a June Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man in Amman in October 2021.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder, stemming from“a heated dispute” with the victim, on October 20.

The defendant was given the maximum sentence of 12 years, however, the court decided to reduce his prison term to eight years because the defendant dropped charges against him.

Court papers said the defendant and the victim lived in the same area.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the victim was standing in the street discussing a marital matter with the defendants' relatives.

The defendant was at the rooftop of his house when the argument ensued between the victim and his relatives,

court documents said.

“The defendant grabbed a brick that was next to him and threw it towards the victim causing a severe injury to his skull,” court papers maintained.



The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the assault incident after undergoing a few surgeries to his skull, the court papers added.

The defendant did not contest his ruling at a higher court.

The Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.