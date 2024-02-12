(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0)

provides secure and private communication services that allow governments, organizations and individuals to communicate sensitive information and data without compromising safety and integrity.“The average cost of a data breach globally in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over three years. With the high cost of data breaches worldwide, Sekur's privacy communications suite of services was created to make secure communications affordable and available in monthly and yearly subscription plans. The company's solutions include: SekurMail(R) with SekurSend/SekurReply, an encrypted email service offering a private, safe and powerful tool to communicate with everyone within or outside the Sekur ecosystem; SekurVPN(R), which creates a secure, encrypted connection between clients' devices and the internet, giving safe access to the web by routing connections through the company's wholly-owned Swiss servers; and SekurMessenger(R), a Swiss-hosted private and secure messaging communications app that provides secure and private chat, self-deleting chat, voice recording, and file transfer via any mobile device, tablet or desktop computer,” a recent article reads.“Sekur owns 100% of its infrastructure and, unlike its competitors, does not rely on third-party cloud services.”

To view the full article, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN