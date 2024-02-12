(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0)
provides secure and private communication services that allow governments, organizations and individuals to communicate sensitive information and data without compromising safety and integrity.“The average cost of a data breach globally in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over three years. With the high cost of data breaches worldwide, Sekur's privacy communications suite of services was created to make secure communications affordable and available in monthly and yearly subscription plans. The company's solutions include: SekurMail(R) with SekurSend/SekurReply, an encrypted email service offering a private, safe and powerful tool to communicate with everyone within or outside the Sekur ecosystem; SekurVPN(R), which creates a secure, encrypted connection between clients' devices and the internet, giving safe access to the web by routing connections through the company's wholly-owned Swiss servers; and SekurMessenger(R), a Swiss-hosted private and secure messaging communications app that provides secure and private chat, self-deleting chat, voice recording, and file transfer via any mobile device, tablet or desktop computer,” a recent article reads.“Sekur owns 100% of its infrastructure and, unlike its competitors, does not rely on third-party cloud services.”
About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,
, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.
