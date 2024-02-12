(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ)

is among companies in the cannabis space paying close attention to the mounting calls for the rescheduling of cannabis to a Schedule III from a Schedule I substance per the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”).“The call for cannabis rescheduling on the CSA list is not new, but it has gained momentum since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ('HHS') sent a brief letter to the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration... 'HHS is believed to have advised DEA to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”), and the law enforcement agency is now carrying out its own review before making a final determination,'” reads a recent article, which contains excerpts from an report in Marijuana Moment.“A change in the rescheduling would almost certainly benefit Software Effective Solutions, a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Operating as MedCana, the company currently has five divisions focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well as a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of holdings... The company is committed to building technology, laboratories, growing facilities, and scientific teams needed to provide pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world.”

To view the full article, visit



About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Currently, MedCana has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production and one software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of companies. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

