Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Patented Dehydratech(TM) Improves Delivery Of GLP-1 Drug To Bloodstream

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced the final results from its completed human Pilot Study #1 that sought to evaluate the effectiveness of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on the oral delivery of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide, available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R).“Most notable from its pilot study was the improved delivery of semaglutide to the bloodstream, which significantly improved blood sugar control. For one, in just 20 minutes after oral administration, the DehydraTECH-GLP-1 blood semaglutide level was about 261% higher than that of the control, a statistic that reflected the technology's ability to deliver drugs into the bloodstream faster. In addition, 24 hours after the ingestion of a single dose, the DehydraTECH GLP-1 blood semaglutide levels were approximately 44% higher than the control levels,” a recent article reads.“The DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus continued to reduce blood glucose even after eating. In addition, even as long as 24 hours after dose administration, Lexaria's DehydraTECH GLP-1 showed a 5.01% reduction in blood glucose level to baseline, an indicator of greater efficacy in achieving blood glucose reduction and helping attenuate the postprandial spikes in blood glucose experienced in the control group.”

To view the full article, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 38 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at





