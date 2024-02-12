420 With CNW - Virginia Assembly Committee Approves Cannabis Bill Permitting Sales

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recently amended measure, HB 698, advanced by a Virginia Assembly subcommittee, seeks to permit existing medical cannabis dispensaries and certain small businesses to commence

recreational marijuana sales in January next year , with more retailers expected to be licensed by year-end.

A medical marijuana operator has to quickly establish six microbusinesses to capitalize on an early launch date. The present form of the law would provide...

