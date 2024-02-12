PM, Iran FM Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here today with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on visit in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the expanding circle of violence in the region, and its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's position calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the protection of civilians, and the continuous flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip without hindrance.