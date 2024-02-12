Vasant Panchami 2024: 5 Bollywood inspired yellow sarees to wear

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree to Madhuri Dixit's mirror-work saree; Here are 5 Bollywood actresses to inspire your Vasant Panchami look. Saraswati Puja/Vasant Panchami welcomes the arrival of spring and these bright yellow colours are sure to make you happy
From Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree to Ananya Panday's bright yellow organza, elevate your Saraswati Puja with these Bollywoood inspired saree looks
Alia looked a princess as she wore this summer yellow saree laden with house sparrow motif
Vasant Panchami celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Saraswati. Madhuri Dixit in this mirron work saree serves the perfect inspiration
In this organza yellow saree the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa' actress serves major fashion goals with this halter neck blouse
In this yellow organza saree, with minimal makeup Vaani Kapoor exudes chic sophistication
Aditi Rao Hydari's glamourous look in this yellow organza saree and mirror-work laden blouse is just the right combination for the occassion
MENAFN12022024007385015968ID1107843723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.