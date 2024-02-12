Kiss Day 2024: 7 steamy Bollywood Kisses that melt our hearts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Kiss Day 2024:

Bollywood's cinematic landscape has been adorned with iconic kisses, each etching a unique mark in the realm of romance. From subtle gestures to bold portrayals, these moments have transcended boundaries, shaping the evolution of love on screen

The multiple kisses between Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor garnered attention and were a significant aspect of the film's promotion

The steamy kiss between Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi created quite a stir and is remembered as one of the hottest kisses in Bollywood

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film features a beautiful kiss between Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, shot against backdrop of a serene landscape, adding to the romance of the moment

The rain-soaked kiss between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in this film became an instant hit and is still remembered as one of the most sensuous kisses in Bollywood

This tragic love story features a passionate kiss between lead pair played by Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri. The film was ahead of its time in terms of portraying romance on screen

While Bollywood movies of this era were not known for explicit displays of affection, the subtle kiss between Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the song 'Holi Ke Din' is memorable

The kiss between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) in the mustard fields is one of the most iconic romantic moments in Bollywood history