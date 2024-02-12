Farmers Protests 2.0: From 32 To 50 Groups, Farmer Unity Tested, New Alliances Forged Over Two Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In 2020-2021, Punjab's farmers showcased unprecedented unity in protests on the outskirts of New Delhi, compelling the BJP-led central government to repeal three contentious farm laws. However, over the past two years, this unity has undergone significant transformations, with groups fragmenting and new alliances emerging. As farmers began returning home in December 2021 following the annulment of the farm laws, fresh permutations and combinations emerged among farm groups, leading to diverging pathways.

Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers' march today, Punjab-Haryana borders sealed

Disagreements among farmers intensified, resulting in the splintering of groups. The number of active farmer organizations surged to nearly 50, a sharp increase from the 32 that initially united in November 2020 to collectively challenge the laws.

As they launch another round of protests in Delhi today, the proliferation of divisions has caused confusion when various groups issue protest calls, despite sharing primary objectives centred on securing a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

The unified farmer movement, which initially comprised 32 unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has now fragmented into distinct entities such as SKM (Punjab), SKM (Non-political), and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

In addition, on December 25, 2021, 22 unions under SKM formed Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) with the intention to contest Punjab assembly elections, under the leadership of Balbir Singh Rajewal. However, major farm organizations such as BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), and BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) refrained from joining SSM.

Shortly after its inception, many organizations began withdrawing from SSM as the decision to contest elections backfired. SSM lost momentum, dwindling down to five farm groups. This bloc, led by Rajewal, merged with SKM on January 15, 2024. Similarly, in Haryana, farm leader Gurnam Charuni established another party, the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, which faced setbacks in its endeavours.

Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi, Haryana borders sealed; farmers say 'we are not anti-nationals'