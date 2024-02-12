Viral Photo: Narayana Murthy Enjoys Ice-Cream With Daughter Akshata In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A photo of Britain's first lady Akshata Murty along with her father and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has gone viral on social media in which the daughter-father duo can be seen relishing family time at a popular ice-cream joint in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Many people on X (previously known as Twitter) uploaded a photo of Akshaya and her father at a well-known ice cream shop in the city.

In the picture, Akshata and Narayana Murthy are seen savoring ice cream at the well-known Corner House in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The father and daughter held ice cream cups as they posed for the camera in their casual attire.

Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party.

Akshata Murty attended the book launch of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy" last week, accompanied by his mother and philanthropist Sudha and father Narayana Murthy.

At the function, which took place at Bengaluru's St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Murthy reminisced about their early 1970s meeting. Their first meeting occurred because Sudha, an avid reader, was drawn to Narayana Murthy's roommate's large book collection.

While Narayan Murthy, accompanied by Sudha Murthy, shared insights at the launch, their son Rohan Murty joined Akshata Murty and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

The narrative of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's first meeting enthralled the assembled audience.