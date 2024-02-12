Crackdown On Pending Tax Payments: BBMP Seals Down 10,533 Properties In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru has initiated a crackdown on property owners in the city. This crackdown has led to the sealing of a staggering 10,533 properties due to outstanding tax payments and erroneous information provided under the Self-Declared Property Tax (SAS) scheme.

The BBMP's revenue department has escalated its efforts to ensure accurate tax assessment and collection, which serves as a vital source of income for the civic body. Property owners found to have misrepresented their property details under the SAS scheme are facing hefty fines and interest charges. Particularly targeted are properties, initially designated as residential, but found to be engaging in commercial activities, such as those with commercial electricity connections from BESCOM.

Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

Under the intensified scrutiny, properties are being inspected, and notices are being issued to rectify tax discrepancies. Not only are fines and interest levied for the current year, but arrears dating back to the construction year of the building are also being pursued. The BBMP's revenue department reports that some property owners have received notices demanding penalties and interest exceeding ₹20 lakh, causing widespread frustration among them.

The gravity of the situation is reflected in the substantial number of properties locked up across various zones in Bengaluru. Among the 10,533 sealed properties, a significant portion comprises residential buildings found to be conducting commercial activities.

Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion

The extent of the issue is further underscored by the issuance of notices demanding a total of ₹471.93 crore in additional tax, penalties, and interest from 14,724 properties identified for providing false information under the SAS system. Additionally, notices have been sent to 47,664 properties with outstanding tax arrears, urging immediate payment to avoid the risk of property sealing.

The breakdown of notices and sealed properties by zone highlights the widespread nature of the BBMP's crackdown:

- Bommanahalli: Notices - 6,005, Sealed Properties - 936

- Dasarahalli: Notices - 2,876, Sealed Properties - 462

- East: Notices - 10,252, Sealed Properties - 2,484

- Mahadevpur: Notices - 6,042, Sealed Properties - 1,319

- RR Nagar: Notices - 5,016, Sealed Properties - 1,199

- South: Notices - 11,309, Sealed Properties - 1,687

- West: Notices - 15,153, Sealed Properties - 1,764

- Yelahanka: Notices - 5,735, Sealed Properties - 682