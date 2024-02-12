Kerala News LIVE: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department To Continue Search Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:25 am: Tiger got trapped in a wire fence in Kannur

A tiger was trapped on the farm of a private person in Panniyamala, Kannur. The tiger was trapped in the wire fence of the farm. The tapping workers saw the tiger stuck in the wire fence this morning. The Forest Department team reached the spot.

9:01 am: 12-year-old boy went missing from Thiruvananthapuram

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Thiruvananthapuram this morning. Jijo's son Joh went missing in Nalanchira Convent Line. The family said that the child was not seen at home after 6 am. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

8:48 am: Man arrested for extorting money by morphing photos of girls in Kannur

The accused in the case of extorting money by morphing the photos of girls has been arrested in Kannur. Mohammad Safwan, a native of Kapakkadav, was arrested. He committed fraud by creating fake Instagram accounts and establishing relationships with girls.



8:31 AM:

Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials



A huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday at 10.30 am in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle. The Pothencode police have registered a case against contractors for illegal possession of explosives. The police have earlier arrested 4 people, including temple officials yesterday under non-bailable sections including the Explosives Act.

The explosives were collected from a house rented by the contractor in the name of Akhil.

8:18 am: Thrippunithura Blast: Families seek compensation for destroyed houses

The councilors of the Thrippunithura Municipal Corporation have held the Puthikav Temple Committee fully responsible for the Thrippunithura blast. The councilors stated that the temple committee should compensate those whose houses were damaged. 8 houses were destroyed in the blast and 40 houses were damaged. It will cost crores to restore everything. Those who lost their homes are demanding compensation from those responsible for the explosion.



8:06 am:

Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

The mission to nab the Belur Makhna, an elephant who took the life of a man after landing in a residential area, is on its third day today. The preparations have started to drug the wild elephant that is hiding in the Mannundi area. At intervals, the signal of the elephant is received. Accordingly, the tracking team moves toward the elephant.