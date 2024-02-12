Delhi Records 8.3 Degree Celsius Minimum Temp, Light Rain Or Drizzle Likely

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The weather department has forecast "generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle" throughout the day.

Air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the 'severe' and 'very poor' category.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing at 420 and PM10 reached 406, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 383, which is counted as 'very poor' and PM10 at 266, falling under 'poor' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 385, and PM10 was at 302.

--IANS

ssh/svn