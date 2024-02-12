Premier League: Gallagher Stars As Chelsea Earn Turnaround Win Over Palace

(MENAFN- IANS) Selhurst, Feb 13 (IANS) A crucial brace from Conor Gallagher and a late Enzo Fernandez strike ensured Chelsea claimed a turnaround 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jefferson Lerma scored a stunner to put Palace in front in the first half, but Gallagher levelled just after half-time before he added his second late on, with Enzo Fernandez wrapping up the victory late on Monday night.

Chelsea's 13th consecutive Premier League victory over the Crystal Palace moves Mauricio Pochettino's side back into the top half, sitting tenth, while Palace remain five points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea dominated possession for much of the contest but had fallen behind in the opening period when Lerma rifled an unstoppable shot from 25 yards beyond Djordje Petrovic.

The Blues needed to react in the second half and did so immediately as Gallagher's fine cushioned volley from a Malo Gusto cross brought Chelsea level and swung momentum in the contest in their way.

As the clock ticked into the 90th minute, Cole Palmer teed up Gallagher and he swept the ball home from the edge of the box.

Enzo Fernandez then completed a fine breakaway with an excellent finish to wrap up a hard-fought win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

