Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size To Record Remarkable Growth, Projected To Reach USD 15.2 Billion By 2032

The rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and rise in demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Machine Type (Filling Machines, Form, Fill And Seal Machines, Cartoning Machines, Palletizing Machines, Labelling Machines, and Others), Formulation Type (Liquid Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment, and Others), Automation Type (Manual Packaging Equipment, Semi-Automatic Packaging Equipment and Automatic Packaging Equipment) and End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Manufacturing Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry generated USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate USD 15.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in growth of the pharmaceutical sector, technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging equipment, and increase in developmental strategies in pharmaceutical packaging equipment by key players drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. However, the high cost and maintenance of pharmaceutical packaging equipment restricts market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

.During economic downturns, there is an increased focus on cost containment and efficient resource allocation. Recessions often result in budget cuts, impacting research funding from both the public and private sectors.

.Moreover, it hampers investments in pharmaceutical packaging equipment development, slowing down innovation and the introduction of advanced pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

.However, despite budget constraints, the significance of healthcare research remains pivotal, especially during challenging times. Diseases and health concerns persist regardless of economic conditions, potentially leading to sustained demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment for medication packaging in the pharmaceutical sector.

Top Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Companies

.Syntegon Holding GmbH

.OPTIMA industries GmbH & Co. KG.

.Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

.Korber AG

.Bausch + Ströbel

.Coesia S.P.A.

.Marchesini Group S.p.A.

.Romaco Group

.Multivac Group

.ACG Group

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation: –

Based on product, the filling machine segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in demand for filling machines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Based on formulation type, the liquid packaging equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue. This is attributed to an increase in demand for liquid packaging equipment as liquid pharmaceuticals are often sensitive to external factors, such as light, oxygen, and temperature. Liquid packaging equipment that ensures the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products by minimizing contamination and maintaining product stability is essential.

Based on automation type, the semi-automatic packaging equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is attributed to the cost-effectiveness of the semi-automatic machines that offer a balance between automation and flexibility.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure, coupled with government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities by increasing medication manufacturing.

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

