BJP To Hold ‘OBC Yuva Samvad’ In All UP Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 13 (IANS) The BJP will hold OBC mega meets in all 17 municipal corporations and conduct 'yuva samvad' meetings in each of the 75 districts of the state.

The 'OBC yuva samvad' is aimed at connecting with backward youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said,“It is important that OBC youth realise the need to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi as under him, the country's profile has skyrocketed.

“Remember how it was the double engine BJP governments that ensured rights of the backwards. It was this government that provided constitutional status to OBC Commission and accorded cabinet status to OBC commission chairman to ensure the rights of the communities were protected,” he said.

UP Minister Narendra Kashyap announced that OBC mega meets would be held in all 17 municipal corporations and 'yuva samvad' meetings in each of the 75 districts.

Both Maurya and Kashyap said that the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured hundred per cent scholarships and fee reimbursements to the OBC students.

--IANS

amita/dpb