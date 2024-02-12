‘Story Of Ayodhya’ For Guests At Feb 19 Groundbreaking Ceremony In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 13 (IANS) Guests at the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) in Lucknow next week, will be treated to events that will showcase the story of Ayodhya and also the rich culture and heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

The state tourism department will hold a number of events to display before the guests who will be arriving here to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the 'bhoomi pujan' at the event to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP).

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram said,“The department has planned several events to ensure that the guests witness the symbolic beginning of a transformative project and immerse themselves in the region's cultural tapestry through our cultural programmes.”

“The focal point of the entertainment planned for the guests is a cultural programme that will vividly narrate the story of Ayodhya. The thematic presentation aims to highlight the historical and cultural importance of Ayodhya in the context of Indian heritage. From the ancient roots embedded in mythology to its relevance in contemporary India, the cultural programme will showcase journey through time,” Meshram said.

“One of the highlights of the cultural extravaganza would be a mesmerising Kathak performance. The inclusion of Kathak would add a touch of elegance and tradition to the event, offering the guests a glimpse into the classical arts that have flourished in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

He said,“We are enthusiastic about presenting cultural richness of state in front of the guests. The culture of Uttar Pradesh will be showcased and artistes from every nook and corner of the state will come together to present their unique programmes at crucial intersections.”

Moreover, streets and crossings of the state capital will come alive with performances by talented artistes hailing from various corners of Uttar Pradesh. These performances at every important crossing hold a special significance as they create an immersive cultural experience for the guests, making the entire city a stage for artistic expression.

The artistes, carefully selected to represent the diverse cultural landscape of the state, will showcase the vibrancy and creativity that define Uttar Pradesh's artistic traditions.

“Grand celebrations of culture is planned to not only serve as a source of entertainment but also act as a bridge connecting the past, present and future of state's rich culture and heritage. The programs would be displaying the cultural richness of the region,” Meshram said.

--IANS

amita/dpb