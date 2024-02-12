Tunneling Machinery Market Size, Industry Demand & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Tunneling Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Tunneling Machinery Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Tunneling Machinery Market?
The global tunneling machinery market was US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. The global tunneling machinery market to register a CAGR of 6.2% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 10.3 Bn.
What are Tunneling Machinery?
Tunneling machinery comprises specialized equipment designed for the excavation and construction of tunnels, playing a pivotal role in industries like mining, civil engineering, and infrastructure development. These machines incorporate advanced technologies to facilitate precise and efficient excavation, ensuring the creation of tunnels with the desired dimensions and structural integrity. The range of tunneling machinery includes tunnel boring machines, drill jumbos, road headers, and other excavation tools, each serving specific roles in the tunneling process. With continuous advancements in automation and control systems, tunneling machinery improves safety, expedites construction timelines, and contributes significantly to the successful completion of tunneling projects across diverse applications worldwide.
Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Tunneling Machinery industry?
The tunneling machinery market growth is driven by various factors. The tunneling machinery market is seeing significant growth due to the global increase in infrastructure development and mining activities. The demand for advanced and efficient excavation solutions is driving the adoption of tunneling machinery, which includes tunnel boring machines, drill jumbos, and road headers, playing a crucial role in accelerating tunnel construction projects. The incorporation of technological advancements, particularly in automation and precision control systems, is improving the safety and effectiveness of tunneling operations. Additionally, the market is fueled by the growing necessity for underground transportation networks, utility tunnels, and mining ventures. With ongoing urbanization and expanding infrastructure initiatives, the tunneling machinery market is expected to sustain growth, addressing the diverse sector needs for dependable and high-performance excavation solutions. Hence, all these factors contribute to tunneling machinery market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
1. By Machinery Type:
Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs)
Roadheaders
Microtunneling Machines
Shield Machines
Slurry Tunneling Machines
Others
2. By Application:
Transportation Infrastructure
Mining
Oil and Gas
Water and Wastewater Management
Power Generation
Others
3. By Digging Method:
Mechanical Excavation
Drill and Blast
Chemical Excavation
Others
4. By Power Source:
Electric
Diesel
Hydraulic
Others
5. By End-Use Industry:
Construction
Mining
Oil and Gas
Municipalities
Power Generation
Others
Market Segmentation By Region:
1. North America
United States
Canada
2. Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
NORDIC
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
3. Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
5. Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Egypt
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
1. Herrenknecht AG
2. Robbins Company
3. Komatsu Ltd.
4. Caterpillar Inc.
5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
6. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
7. Seli Technologies
8. Terratec Ltd.
9. NFM Technologies
10. TERRATEC-Accesos y Tunelizacion S.L.
Discover more:
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
MENAFN12022024004629010566ID1107843677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.