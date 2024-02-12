Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size, Share, Trends & Strategic Report 2031

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market?



The indoor air quality monitor market size reached US$ 5.1 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024-2032.



What are Indoor Air Quality Monitor?



An indoor air quality monitor is a device created to analyze and communicate various elements of the air in an enclosed area, like a residence or workplace. These monitors commonly gauge essential factors such as temperature, humidity, particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2), and occasionally additional elements like radon or formaldehyde. By furnishing up-to-the-minute information on air quality, these monitors empower inhabitants to make knowledgeable choices to enhance their indoor surroundings, support well-being, and address potential hazards linked to suboptimal air quality.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor industry?





The indoor air quality market growth is driven by prominent factors and trends. The indoor air quality monitor market has witnessed substantial expansion recently, propelled by a growing awareness of the health consequences associated with suboptimal indoor air conditions. The increasing prevalence of respiratory issues, allergies, and concerns related to pollutants has spurred the demand for precise and real-time monitoring solutions. Technological advancements, including the incorporation of smart sensors and IoT functionalities, have heightened the efficacy of these monitors, furnishing users with actionable insights to enhance their indoor surroundings. With regulatory bodies and organizations emphasizing the significance of maintaining healthy indoor environments, the indoor air quality monitor market is poised for sustained expansion, presenting opportunities for continuous innovation and development in the foreseeable future. Hence, these factors contribute to the indoor air quality market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Product Type:



Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Portable Indoor Air Quality Monitors



2. By Pollutant Type:



Chemical Pollutants

VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds)

Formaldehyde

Radon

Physical Pollutants

Particulate Matter (PM2.5, PM10)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Ozone (O3)

Biological Pollutants

Mold

Bacteria

Allergens



3. By Technology:



Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR)

Chemical Absorption

Photoionization Detector (PID)

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)

Others



4. By Connectivity:



Wired

Wireless



5. By End-Use Application:



Residential

Commercial

Offices

Schools

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitality

Industrial



6. By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail

Offline Retail

Specialty Stores



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Rest of Asia Pacific



3. Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)

Rest of Europe



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. The Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Aeroqual Limited

2. TSI Incorporated

3. Testo SE & Co. KGaA

4. FLIR Systems, Inc.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7. Kaiterra

8. E Instruments International

9. 3M Company

10. Airthings AS



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



