Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2033 - Cancer Biomarkers To Witness The Highest Growth Between 2023 And 2033

The global clinical biomarkers market was valued at $24.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $53.20 billion by 2033, growing at a

CAGR of 7.93% between 2023 and 2033. The term clinical biomarkers refers to the quantifiable biological parameter that facilitates the understanding of the progression and early diagnosis of a disease. Clinical biomarkers specifically refer to molecular biomarkers that provide new targets for disease characterization, drug discovery, and development. The report focuses on the manufacturers of different types of tests based on biomarkers, namely prognostic, predictive, and diagnostic biomarkers, as well as services.

The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to witness high growth, attributed to the growing usage of products and services, the increasing key player initiatives, and the rising government initiatives in clinical biomarkers. The continued significant investments by healthcare companies to meet industry demand and the growing adoption of drug discovery and development, disease risk assessment, and others among major end users are the major factors propelling the growth of the global clinical biomarkers market. Drug discovery encompasses a rapidly evolving range of assays and systems that facilitate cancer biomarkers, cardiac biomarkers, infectious diseases, and others. Infectious diseases also offer prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug treatment efficacy.

Product Segment to Dominate the Clinical Biomarkers Market (by Offering)

Based on product, the global clinical biomarkers market was led by the product segment, with a 76.59% share in 2022. The report focuses on the manufacturers of different types of biomarkers, namely, prognostic, predictive, and diagnostic biomarkers. Acknowledging the future potential for massive growth in demand for biomarker-based assays, several biotechnology and life science companies, such as Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, have invested substantially to aid further developments in clinical biomarkers market.

Cancer Biomarkers to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

Cancer biomarkers are the biomolecules or the processes observed during the presence of the tumor. These biomolecules could be found in blood, serum, or any other body fluid, indicating the presence of any abnormal process. These biomarkers could be in the form of genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and glycoproteins that are used for the diagnosis or prognosis of a tumor. A few of the biomarkers that have been diagnosed for the development of any diagnostic assay are BRCA1/BRCA2 and EGFR for breast cancer, SSC and TPA for lung cancer, and PSA for prostate cancer.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

Based on technology, the clinical biomarkers market was led by next-generation sequencing, with a 31.55% share in 2022. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been increasingly used in cancer genomics research over the last decade (from 2010 to the present) as new sequencing technology has been developed and improved. NGS is a modern and alternative technique that allows clinicians to evaluate several genes of malignancy at the same time. Material from a patient's tumor that has been biopsied or surgically excised can be used for next-generation sequencing.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

Contract research organizations (CROs) primarily use biomarker testing services for purposes related to bioanalysis in support of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry as well as research and academic institutions. Also, research and academic institutions are outsourcing identification and sequencing projects to CROs in an attempt to cut down on research costs. As a result, CROs form a considerable part of the end users in the clinical biomarkers market.

Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Biomarker Testing: Significant advancements have been achieved in biomarker detection technologies, leading to the development of various methods based on highly specific recognition biomarkers. Biomarker detection techniques encompass a range of approaches, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), gel electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), Mass-sensing BioCD protein array, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), colorimetric assay, electrochemical assay, and fluorescence methods.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The product segment players leading the market captured around 76.59% of the market's presence as of 2022. Services, on the other hand, accounted for approximately 23.41% of the market presence in 2022.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ALCEN

Arsenal Capital Partners

Azenta Life Sciences

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Broad Institute

Caris Life Sciences

CENTOGENE N.V.

Charles River Laboratories

Discovery Life Sciences (DLS)

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Personalis Inc.

Q Solutions

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



