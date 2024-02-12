Paramount's Content For Change Delivers Impactful Initiatives In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA ; PARAA), alongside its brands, industry affiliates, and community partners, orchestrated a series of impactful events in Las Vegas leading up to this past Sunday's game to shine a light on important societal issues.



Through its Content for Change

(CFC) initiative, Paramount Global seeks to harness the power of content to combat bias and harmful stereotypes, transforming how the world sees people. Over the last week, Paramount Global collaborated with artists, executives, athletes and storytellers from all backgrounds to produce compelling content and host impactful conversations aimed at educating, inspiring and driving lasting change.



CFC x CBS x NFL Vignettes : In partnership with CBS Sports and the NFL's Inspire Change program, Content for Change launched a series of six vignettes , highlighting the social good of underrepresented NFL coaches, teams and players, on and off the field. Airing on CBS' pregame show, The NFL Today, as well as Paramount+ and CBS Sports platforms last month, these vignettes leveraged BIPOC creators and athlete voices to champion topics like mental health, diversity in education, women in the NFL and social justice. The final vignette – narrated by Co-Founder of The Roots, critically acclaimed solo artist and actor, Black Thought – aired on game day and can be viewed on the Content for Change website , along with the others.



Murals for Change : Recognizing the power of art to spark meaningful conversations, Content for Change also unveiled its Murals For Change initiative. Four public artworks by Indigenous American artists and activists Danielle SeeWalker , Gregg Deal and Fawn Douglas were unveiled in the Las Vegas Arts District in collaboration with Native-led non-profit organization Tribal Minds. This initiative celebrates the Indigenous community and their untold stories within Nevada and beyond, aligning with Paramount's broader mission to champion underrepresented voices and reshape global perspectives. Content for Change is also providing philanthropic support to Tribal Minds via a grant for their 2024 summer arts program, supporting the long-term inspiration and artistic development of young indigenous voices.

Paramount Creators House : This event series brought together industry executives, talent and creatives in an exclusive, invitation-only event in Las Vegas. Featuring companies like the NFL, Microsoft and presenting partner, United Way, the event facilitated curated conversations on crucial topics such as mental health and wellness, LGBTQIA+ community inclusion, inclusive marketing, and voter engagement, addressing challenges facing the media and entertainment industry. Notable panelists included Solomon Thomas (New York Jets), Jonathan Jones (New England Patriots), 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees and Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti (VP of NFL Wellness and Clinical Services), among others.

"Our commitment to shape content rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion goes beyond business, leveraging our core strengths to create inspiring cultural moments and reach global audiences," says Crystal Barnes, Paramount Global's EVP of Social Impact and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). "Through initiatives like Creators House, Murals for Change, and our powerful vignettes, we aim to redefine narratives, amplify underrepresented voices, and drive meaningful impact in Las Vegas and beyond."

For more information on the Content for Change program and initiatives, please visit Paramount's Content for Change website.

About Content for Change:

Paramount's Content for Change is a global company-wide, cross-brand initiative that seeks to harness the power of content to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes, and all forms of hate. Informed and inspired by BET's groundbreaking campaign, Content for Change applies scientific research, rigor, and data to transform the entire creative ecosystem across three pillars – the content the company produces, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything Paramount does. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" paramoun .

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit

and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

SOURCE Paramount Global