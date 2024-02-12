Congressional Candidate Rice (IL-) Calls Out Krishnamoorthi For Recent Votes In The House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Rice, Republican Candidate for Congress, Illinois 8th District

- Mark RiceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Rice for Congress Campaign (IL-8) has called out his opponent, Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi for voting against the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, H.R. 6976.According to ,“This bill makes driving while intoxicated or impaired a ground for (1) barring a non-U.S. national (alien under federal law) from admission into the United States, or (2) deporting the individual.”“There were only 150 House members, all Democrats, who voted against H.R. 6976. The bi-partisan support showed that a majority of the people's representatives could see the need to prioritize safety over increasing the number of law breakers in our society, particularly ones who would operate a vehicle while intoxicated. I see that priority and that's why I'm running,” said Rice, speaking of the bill that passed the House on a vote of 274 to 150.“Additionally, Representative Krishnamoorthi voted against the Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act, H.R. 6678. Senior Citizens who have paid in to this system for years, deserve to have their identities and investments protected. Criminals' rights should never be elevated over law abiding citizens."Mark Rice is running in Illinois' 8th Congressional District which includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties. Rice is a successful businessman, a political outsider, a husband and father of four. He has been the CEO of Energy CX for over a decade and has been an Illinois resident for 35 years. .

