Accor Unveils A Series Of Enchanting Valentine's Day Offers Across Its Diverse Portfolio Of Hotels

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February 2024: As the season of romantic getaways approaches, Accor is pleased to unveil a series of enchanting Valentine's Day offers across its diverse portfolio of hotels. Whether you're looking for a romantic rooftop dinner, a French culinary affair, or a poolside dining experience, Accor has curated experiences that promise to make this Valentine's Day truly unforgettable.



Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences: A Starlit Symphony of Love



Step into a world of romance at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, where love takes center stage. Elevate your Valentine's Day celebration with an exclusive, starlit setting offering a curated six-course meal by the renowned Chef Vikram Jaiswal. This is not your ordinary dining experience â€“ it is a journey through flavors, accompanied by private butler service and an intimate ambiance.



Novotel Lucknow: A Culinary Extravaganza for Two Hearts



In the heart of Lucknow, Novotel invites you to an "Evening of Elegance" at The Square Restaurant. Indulge in the charm of live guitarist performances, a delectable selection of Awadhi cuisine, Oriental delicacies, and an exquisite dessert counter. For a more elevated experience, EdgeRooftop Bar & Restaurant offers poolside romance with exclusive cabanas. Immerse yourself in a world of unlimited drinks, signature cocktails, and a lavish buffet.



Novotel Goa Candolim: Whispers of Love Under the Stars



Escape to Novotel Goa Candolim for an unforgettable poolside dining experience, "Whispers of Love." From February 6th to 15th, indulge in an exquisite four-course menu and fine wine, surrounded by tranquil waters and twinkling lights. This is not just a meal; it is a magical affair that transcends the ordinary. Book now and let the magic of Valentine's Day ignite your hearts as you create memories that will last a lifetime.



Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre: An Elegant Affair by the Pool or Lawn



Experience the essence of love at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre with an exquisite five-course curated menu, expertly crafted to tantalize your taste buds. Choose from a romantic poolside setup or a picturesque lawn, both accompanied by a bottle of sparkling wine. With live music, photo-friendly decorations, and delightful dishes, this Valentine's Day celebration promises to be an elegant and unforgettable affair. Reserve your spot now and let love fill the air.



Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach: A Coastal Love Escape



Seize the essence of romance at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach with an enticing Valentine's Day package. Enjoy aretreat with accommodation for two, a delectable breakfast, and a specially crafted Valentine's Day dinner of your choice at Square Restaurant, Zaffran Restaurant, or Red Bowl Restaurant. Revel in the coastal charm as you dine by the beach, creating cherished memories. Your room will be adorned with Valentine's special amenities, adding an extra layer of enchantment to your stay. Embrace the magic of love at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, where every moment is designed to make your Valentine's Day truly special. Book now and escape to a seaside sanctuary for an unforgettable celebration.





